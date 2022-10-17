Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork champs again - 'The older lads absolutely roaring crying as it means so much to them'

Ger Cunnigham toasted St Finbarr’s return to the summit of Cork club hurling yesterday,

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Oct 2022, 6:00 AM
THE LAST TIME St Finbarr’s had reached the summit of Cork club hurling, prior to yesterday’s accomplishment in a monsoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ger Cunningham was number one, standing guard in goal.

That 1993 success delivered him a sixth medal in ‘Barrs colours. The subsequent 29-year wait hit home to contest a final, let alone to grasp the silverware again.

Yesterday those stats were redressed, Cunningham the manager could appreciate it all the more with several family connections to embrace.

“It means everything. We’ve had some tough times over the years. To manage a team with massive support from a great background team and to have two sons and a nephew and cousins involved in the team; it does make it extra special. It’s our club, our family, it is extra special.

“We’ve been away for this scene for a long time and it’s fantastic to see both the new generation of Barr’s supporters, and the older lads, some players who I’d have played with myself, absolutely roaring crying as it means so much to them.

“I’m delighted for so many people, I don’t want to name names, but so many people have contributed to today. You’d Ronan Curran last year, people who have given massive time and I’m just thrilled for everybody.”

st-finbarrs-players-celebrate-with-the-trophy St Finbarr's players celebrate with the trophy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The manager wasn’t keen to focus his praise on one player but his son Ben’s 0-9 return that persuaded the man-of-the-match judges to salute him, merited acknowledgement.

“Fair play, to him, he was fantastic (Ben). He had a great game, as did many others. Normally somebody gets recognition for it but I thought it was a magnificent team performance.

“County finals are fantastic occasions, great publicity and the fact that it was a city rivalry between ourselves and Blackrock that hadn’t been played for forty years made it that bit extra special.

“The conditions were very difficult and it was probably the only pitch in the country that could have taken a match of that stature with the pitch that good, because it was horrendous.

“But we were not focussing on the conditions. We were focussing on stuff that we could control ourselves. We were hoping that our skill-level would come to the fore.”

ger-cunningham-celebrates-with-his-son-ben-cunningham-at-the-end-of-the-game Ger and Ben Cunningham after the game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The game switched course on the back of two incisions made in the second half by Conor Cahalane, the first yielding an assist for a Brian Hayes goal and the second a strike to the net for himself.

“We didn’t get those runs in the first half, and in the second half, it opened up for him (Conor Cahalane). He’s been a revelation for us this year. He’s been fantastic, his hurling has gone to a new level. He opened it up there in the second half and to have the vision to see pass over to Brian Hayes for the first goal was brilliant.”

brian-hayes-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-first-goal Brian Hayes celebrates scoring St Finbarr's first goal. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

At the opposite end the St Finbarr’s defence were a miserly unit to break down, restricting Blackrock to two points in the second half.

“They’re very underrated,” said Cunningham.

“All year long Jamie Burns, Cian Walsh and Eoin Keane – I mean Eoin Keane has given the Barr’s magnificent service, as has Glen O’Connor the same – and for them to go out and perform on the big day…I’m just so, so thrilled for them.

“It was a fantastic performance, the lads showed great character. Not an easy day to play but it’s great to have that monkey off our back after twenty-nine years.”

Satisfaction for the St Finbarr’s camp will stem from performing and producing on the biggest stage.

“Fellas work hard at their games, these guys have been on the radar for a while,” said their manager.

“The coaching that Adrian O’Brien did with them this year as well has been fantastic. “I mean there’s plenty of experience in our backroom team, people who have been there before. Adrian, Sean, Billy, John Cremin. We’ve lent on that a bit.

“It’s been a long time coming, twenty-nine years so we’re so thrilled to be here again. We’ll enjoy tonight and look forward to our footballers coming along and maybe doing the same in two weeks’ time.”

