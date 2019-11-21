This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
German footballer given 3-year ban, his club a six-month suspension, after punching referee

Officials feel the ban could well end up being a lifetime one.

By AFP Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 8:27 PM
A REGIONAL LEAGUE footballer in Germany was today banned for three years, and his club suspended for six months, after he punched a referee who had just sent him off.

The player from FSV Muenster has been charged with assault and banned from playing by the governing body in Hesse for punching the referee in a regional league game against TV Semd last month.

The official was knocked out by the punch and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Source: hrfernsehen/YouTube

The Muenster club in west Germany has also been suspended from playing for six months and fined €500.

“Something like that does not belong on a sports pitch and the three-years are fully justified, it was the highest possible penalty,” Theodor Greiner of the Hessian Football Association (HFV), told AFP.

Greiner suspects the three-year ban handed to the player “could well be changed to life” when the HFV meets at the weekend.

FSV Muenster immediately suspended their team from playing after the incident and the club’s president has said the player responsible will be held liable for the fine.

Yesterday, there was a separate violent incident in the German lower leagues when a cup semi-final in south-west Germany was called off after an assistant referee was knocked to the ground during the match.

