Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 9 July 2022
Advertisement

Germany make statement with big win over Denmark in Euro 2022 opener

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp got the goals.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jul 2022, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 935 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5812263
Svenja Huth celebrates, but her goal was disallowed.
Image: PA
Svenja Huth celebrates, but her goal was disallowed.
Svenja Huth celebrates, but her goal was disallowed.
Image: PA

GERMANY STARTED THEIR bid for a ninth European title in ideal fashion as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp were on target for Germany as they overcame their old foes having been knocked out of Euro 2017 by the same opponents at the quarter-final stage.

Magull pounced on a poor clearance before firing into the back of the net to open the scoring in the 21st minute, but Germany’s second did not arrive until three minutes short of the hour, when Schuller headed home.

Lattwein capitalised on a knock-down to fire in her side’s third 12 minutes from time, before Popp capped off the night with a fourth in the 86th minute.

Kathrine Kuhl added to Denmark’s misery when she was shown a second yellow card just moments from the full-time whistle, as their bid to go one better than their runner-up finish last time around got off to a losing start.

Despite Denmark having the majority of the early possession and chances, it was Germany who hit the bar inside the first 10 minutes, when Felicitas Rauch tried her luck from outside the area only for her strike to rebound off the woodwork.

germany-v-denmark-uefa-womens-euro-2022-group-b-brentford-community-stadium Denmark's Pernille Harder comes under pressure. Source: PA

The bar and post then denied Germany again – twice in quick succession in the 13th minute. Rauch’s shot from distance bounced back off the bar into the path of Schuller, who headed onto the post but was eventually flagged offside.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Germany’s breakthrough eventually came in the 21st minute when Magull charged down Sofie Junge Pedersen’s attempted clearance to run through and fire past Lene Christensen and give her side a deserved lead.

Denmark had a chance of their own in the 29th minute when Signe Bruun struck from outside the area only for Merle Frohms to make a sprawling save to deny the striker.

Christensen saved from Magull’s low drive in the first real opening of the second half, but the midfielder turned provider for Schulle from the resulting corner, with the German number seven heading into the back of the net to double her side’s advantage.

Substitute Lattwein made it 3-0 in the 78th minute when the ball was headed down for her to apply the finish, and Popp added a fourth with a late diving header before Kuhl saw red.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie