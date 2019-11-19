This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Germany rout Northern Ireland

Michael O’Neill’s side took a shock early lead, but it all went wrong from there.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:14 PM
23 minutes ago 1,662 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4898169
Serge Gnabry scores.
Image: John Walton
Serge Gnabry scores.
Serge Gnabry scores.
Image: John Walton

SERGE GNABRY HIT a hat-trick as Germany finished top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group after brushing Northern Ireland aside 6-1 on Tuesday.

Having already booked their berth at the Euro 2020 finals on Saturday by beating Belarus, the emphatic win in Frankfurt means Germany finish their qualifying campaign top of Group C ahead of the Netherlands.

The Dutch also qualified last weekend. Northern Ireland finish third and will go into the play-offs for the Euro 2020 finals, where they will face Bosnia. 

Should they win, they will face the winner of the other clash between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia. 

Gnabry reached 13 goals in as many internationals as Northern Ireland were given a masterclass in finishing.

Another Bayern Munich player Leon Goretzka also finished with two goals before Dortmund winger Julian Brandt grabbed Germany’s sixth goal late on.

This was Gnabry’s second hat-trick for Germany. He also scored three goals on his 2016 debut in an 8-0 mauling of minnows San Marino.

Gnabry also hit four goals in Bayern’s 7-2 romp at Tottenham in the Champions League last month.

Northern Ireland took a shock lead when a poor clearance header by Toni Kroos fell to Michael Smith who drilled home his shot from outside the area after only seven minutes.

The Germans quickly recovered and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan hit the post just before Gnabry claimed his first goal.

He took a touch on the edge of the area before spinning and firing past Irish goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on 19 minutes.

The Germans went into the break 2-1 up after Goretzka poked the ball over the line via the upright on 42 minutes.

Germany maintained their impressive pace and Gnabry grabbed his second just 66 seconds after half-time.

The former Arsenal winger slipped his marker and fired home after a good cross from wing-back Lukas Klostermann.

The Germans were cruising and Gnabry claimed his hat-trick on the hour by holding off Irish centre-back Tom Flanagan before coolly slotting the ball home from a tricky angle.

Not to be out-done, Goretzka notched his second as yet another Germany move left the Irish defence clutching at straws.

Northern Irish midfielder Paddy McNair intercepted a ball from Kroos, but knocked it only as far as Goretzka who picked his spot in the back of the net on 73 minutes.

With time almost up, Brandt completed the rout by finishing off a Kroos pass with the Northern Irish defence again exposed to delight home fans.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie