Government confirm increased crowds at sports events from 6 September

SPORTS STADIUMS IN Ireland will be permitted to return to 50% capacity from 6 September, with all further restrictions for indoor and outdoor events set to be lifted from 22 October.

And outdoor venues will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity from 6 September if all attendees are fully vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the new guidelines during his address from Government Buildings in Dublin this evening.

From 6 September, there will be an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events, and mass gatherings.

From that date, theatre, music and live events can take place for vaccinated people at 60% capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors.

However, where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be set at 50%, and subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

From 20 September, restrictions will be eased for indoor and outdoor group activities.

Then from 22 October the Government hope to be able to remove the legal requirement to prove immunity in order to access indoor events, as well as lifting all remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities.

The new measures could allow for an increased capacity crowd for the All-Ireland SFC final meeting of Mayo and Tyrone on Saturday, 11 September.

Until now, the GAA has been permitted to allow 40,000 supporters attend games at Croke Park.

More to follow…