Dublin: 2°C Friday 11 February 2022
'One of the more ridiculous birdies I’ve made in my life' helps McDowell start strong Stateside

A round-up of today’s Irish golf developments.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 11:10 PM
50 minutes ago 804 Views 0 Comments
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Thomas Walko
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Graeme McDowell (file pic).
Image: Thomas Walko

GRAEME MCDOWELL IS in touch at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona, after an opening-round 62 and a “one of the more ridiculous birdies I’ve made in my life”.

The Portrush man sits three shots off the lead and in a tie for 10th in Scottsdale.

“Definitely one of the more ridiculous birdies I’ve made in my life,” McDowell wrote on Twitter afterwards, alongside the video clip of his effort on the 17th hole, having started on the 10th.

“Drove it in fairway trap and had to just splash it middle of the green and take my medicine. Well…kind of!!!!”

The 2010 US Open champions opened and closed his round with back-to-back pars, while he carded birdies on the 16th, 1st and 3rd, along with the 17th.

Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee holds the early lead, while the other Irish player competing, Séamus Power, had a quieter day than McDowell.

The Waterford native has impressed through a whirlwind few weeks, but an even-par round of 71 today leaves him in a tie for 6oth as things stand.

  • You can follow the live leaderboard here >

Meanwhile at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Dubai, the Irish contingent are off the pace. 

New Zealander Ryan Fox finished with a course record-equalling 63 to set the pace

Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin carded level par and one over respectively.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella hit record for the second time in one day after news of Johnny Sexton’s injury, with Illtud Dafydd joining the lads on the line from Paris to give great insight into all things les Bleus.

The42 Team

