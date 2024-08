AMERICAN GRANT HOLLOWAY won Olympic gold in the men’s 110m hurdles in Paris.

The three-time world champion, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, clocked 12.99 seconds for victory.

Teammate Daniel Roberts claimed silver in 13.09sec in a photo-finish with Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2024

