Dublin selector Greg Kennedy faces four-week ban for 'disruptive conduct'

DUBLIN SELECTOR GREG Kennedy is facing a four-week suspension for “disruptive conduct” after his sliotar-catching intervention during the Dubs’ defeat to Kilkenny last weekend.

The ban, proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), would rule the Galway native out of Dublin’s next two Leinster SHC games – their home clash against Wexford this Sunday and their tie away to Carlow on 2 June.

The CCCC confirmed the proposed ban to The42 on Thursday.

The ban stems from the former Galway defender’s interference at Nowlan Park last Saturday evening.

TJ Reid attempted a quick restart after he was awarded a free, but his pass to team-mate Billy Ryan was plucked out of the air by Kennedy.

Referee Cathal McAllister instructs Greg Kennedy to leave the pitch after interfering with play. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I’d say even people who are longer involved in the game than I am haven’t seen it so I certainly haven’t seen it before,” Cody said after the match.

I know Greg Kennedy played a fair bit at corner-back but tonight it was a bizarre thing to do.

“Of course I was unhappy about it because TJ spotted him (Ryan), gave the ball to him.

TJ could have tapped it over the bar obviously but he was thinking ‘goal opportunity’ because it was a goal opportunity and that happened so I wasn’t happy about it, no, I wasn’t.”

Dublin will now the chance to respond to the charge. If he does not do so it will mean that he has accepted the punishment.

