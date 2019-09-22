This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland must improve or go home, warns Townsend

The Scotland head coach doesn’t know why his side lacked ‘energy, accuracy and aggression’ against Ireland.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,135 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819783
It was a nightmare start for Scotland.
Image: Ashley Western
It was a nightmare start for Scotland.
It was a nightmare start for Scotland.
Image: Ashley Western

SCOTLAND MUST GET ‘much, much better’ very quickly or they will miss out on the World Cup quarter-finals, dejected coach Gregor Townsend warned after they were soundly beaten by Ireland.

Ireland romped home 27-3, scoring the only four tries in the match for a bonus-point win to be level with Japan at the top of Pool A after their opening games.

Townsend was at a loss to explain why his side lacked the ‘energy, accuracy and aggression’ required at World Cup level.

“That’s what we’re asking each other. The energy wasn’t as high as it has to be to beat a team like Ireland. We just missed the start of that game which was very disappointing,” he said.

“We need to win our next three games. We have to bounce back and be a lot better against Samoa and carry that on to Russia and especially Japan who started the tournament well.”

The coach said there was ‘disappointment obviously’ at the Scotland effort.

“We have to play much, much better in our next three games if we are going to make it out of our pool,” he said.

“We feel the game we play can pressure the opposition when accurate. It’s a game that involves running the ball, kicking and defence and all those aspects have to be much better if we are to progress into the quarter-finals.”

Townsend was left sweating on the availability of flanker Hamish Watson, who was stretchered from the field with a knee injury.

He was to undergo scans overnight which would determine whether he would take further part in the tournament.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie