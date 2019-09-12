Hardy and Serrano make weight with world title, and potential Katie Taylor superfight, on the line

HEATHER HARDY AND Amanda Serrano have both safely made weight for their featherweight world title fight at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, each coming in two tenths of a pound under the limit of 126.

Champion Hardy [22-0, 4KOs], and challenger Serrano [36-1-1, 27KOs] each hail from Brooklyn — the latter via Puerto Rico — and have shifted the bulk of the tickets for Friday’s Matchroom USA bill, which will be headlined by up-and-coming American star Devin Haney [22-0, 14KOs] and Russian standout Zaur Abdullaev [11-0, 7KOs].

The 30-year-old Serrano is a fairly heavy favourite with the oddsmakers to inflict a first professional defeat upon Hardy, 37.

The winner could well face Katie Taylor early in the new year, with Serrano contractually obliged to face the Irish icon in what would be the third of her three-fight Matchroom deal.

Headliners Haney and Abdullaev each tipped the scales at 134.6lbs. The winner will become a mandatory challenger to unified lightweight world champion and pound-for-pound sensation Vasyl Lomachenko.

Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action at 2am Friday night/Saturday morning Irish time.

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud