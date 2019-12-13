Dan McFarland’s charges are looking to keep their winning momentum going at the Twickenham Stoop this evening.
Liveblog
The Warm-Up
Ulster have arrived at The Stoop. #SUFTUMLive #HARvULS pic.twitter.com/d7svuRiN5T— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 13, 2019
Here’s how Pool 3 looks ahead of kick-off:
And here is the Harlequins starting team:
15. Ross Chisholm
14. Vereniki Goneva
13. James Lang
12. Francis Saili
11. Cadan Murley
10. Brett Herron
9. Martin Landajo
1. Santiago Garcia Botta
2. Elia Elia
3. Kyle Sinckler (captain)
4. Stephan Lewies
5. Tevita Cavubati
6. Will Evans
7. Semi Kunatani
8. Alex Dombrandt
Replacements:
16. Jack Musk
17. Nick Auterac
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Dino Lamb
20. James Chisholm
21. Niall Saunders
22. Paul Lasike
23. Travis Ismaiel
Here’s how Ulster are named to start:
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Matt Faddes
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of this Round 4 Heineken Champions Cup clash between Harlequins and Ulster.
The Irish province, who are currently at the top of Pool 3, are looking to back up last weekend’s dramatic 25-24 victory over Quins when they collide at the Twickenham Stoop this evening.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as well as any last minute changes before the 7.45pm kick-off so do stay with us.
