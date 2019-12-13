This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,069 Views 1 Comment
Share

The Warm-Up

billy-midard-with-dan-mcfarland-before-the-game Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

kyle-sinckler-with-alexandre-ruiz-and-iain-henderson-at-the-coin-toss Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

marty-moore-during-the-warm-up Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

jacob-stockdale-during-the-warm-up Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

And here is the Harlequins starting team:

15. Ross Chisholm
14. Vereniki Goneva
13. James Lang
12. Francis Saili
11. Cadan Murley
10. Brett Herron
9. Martin Landajo

1. Santiago Garcia Botta
2. Elia Elia
3. Kyle Sinckler (captain)
4. Stephan Lewies
5. Tevita Cavubati
6. Will Evans
7. Semi Kunatani
8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements:

16. Jack Musk
17. Nick Auterac
18. Simon Kerrod
19. Dino Lamb
20. James Chisholm
21. Niall Saunders
22. Paul Lasike
23. Travis Ismaiel

Here’s how Ulster are named to start:

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Matt Faddes
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Craig Gilroy

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of this Round 4 Heineken Champions Cup clash between Harlequins and Ulster.

The Irish province, who are currently at the top of Pool 3, are looking to back up last weekend’s dramatic 25-24 victory over Quins when they collide at the Twickenham Stoop this evening.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as well as any last minute changes before the 7.45pm kick-off so do stay with us.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie