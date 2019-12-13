49 mins ago

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of this Round 4 Heineken Champions Cup clash between Harlequins and Ulster.

The Irish province, who are currently at the top of Pool 3, are looking to back up last weekend’s dramatic 25-24 victory over Quins when they collide at the Twickenham Stoop this evening.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as well as any last minute changes before the 7.45pm kick-off so do stay with us.