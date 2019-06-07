Another Irish player released as U21 international Charsley leaves Everton

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Harry Charsley is searching for a new club after he was released by Everton having made just one first-team appearance.

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of eight U23 squad players let go by the Premier League club today.

Charsley in action for Everton's U23 side. Source: EMPICS Sport

English-born Charsley has represented Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level and made his senior debut for the club he joined at the age of nine in the Europa League against Apollon Limassol back in December 2017.

With first-team opportunities hard to come by, Charsley had a brief spell on loan at Bolton Wanderers during the 2017/18 campaign, but made just one appearance there.

Everton also announced on Friday that defender Ashley Williams will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 34-year-old Wales captain, who spent last season on loan at second-tier Stoke, made 73 appearances during his three-year spell at Goodison.

“Everton can confirm Ashley Williams will leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of the month,” the Merseyside outfit said.

Fellow central defender Phil Jagielka revealed earlier this week he was also leaving after 12 years with the Toffees.

