Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Thursday 11 August 2022
Advertisement

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott signs new long-term contract

The forward has been rewarded to reflect his growing contribution to the team.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 1:00 PM
5 minutes ago 55 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5838419
Harvey Elliott.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Harvey Elliott.
Harvey Elliott.
Image: Imago/PA Images

LIVERPOOL FORWARD HARVEY Elliott’s first-team progress has been rewarded with a new contract.

The 19-year-old only signed an improved deal last summer but has been given a new one, understood to be for five years, to reflect his growing contribution to the team.

Elliott started three of Liverpool’s first four matches of last season only to sustain a fracture-dislocation of his ankle at Leeds which sidelined him for five months.

However, despite that absence, the club wanted to recognise his development in keeping with their policy of rewarding players for individual progress and team contribution.

Elliott has made two substitute appearances this season but, with a number of injuries affecting midfield, with Thiago Alcantara likely to be out for the next four weeks, he could find himself starting at home to Crystal Palace on Monday.

“It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this,” Elliott told liverpoolfc.com.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“It’s been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here.

“We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more. There is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

“I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie