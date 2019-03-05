This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming

The captain picked up a ‘knock’ in training yesterday and could lead Noel McNamara to run Sean French from the start.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,750 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4523840
Hawkshaw on the attack in Cork in round one.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Hawkshaw on the attack in Cork in round one.
Hawkshaw on the attack in Cork in round one.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND U20 CAPTAIN David Hawkshaw is a major doubt for Friday’s potential Six Nations decider against France (kick-off 19.15).

The centre was on crutches with his knee in a brace as he moved gingerly around the team hotel yesterday evening after suffering a training ground injury.

The Leinster man has already had to show his powers of recovery during this Championsip after suffered an apparently-nasty knee injury during the opening round win over England. However, he managed to shake off the knock and return much sooner than expected as he faced Scotland the following week.

“We will just have to wait and see how that one pans out,” said head coach Noel McNamara yesterday as he retained hope his skipper would pull through.

“It’s obviously very difficult to make a diagnosis now so we will just have to wait and see how the rest of the week goes for him.”

McNamara has also been dealt a blow in his prop stocks as Michael Milne was injured in AIL action with UCD. Ryan Lomas is expected to take over his place among the replacement front rows.

A potentially positive shuffle for the squad could come in the formidable shape of second row Ryan Baird. The former St Michael’s totem missed the opening two rounds of the Championship through injury, but has returned to play with Dublin University in recent weeks and could take one of the three lock spots in the matchday 23 against France.

“(Baird) has played two full games and a half for Trinity in the AIL over the last few weeks.

“He needed rugby, that was the long and short of it. He has done well for them. We’ll see how he goes in training this week. He is pushing for involvement, but it is a competitive position. That lads who have been there have done well as has Brian Deeny, who played well for Clontarf at the weekend.”

Ireland go in to the penultimate round of the Championship as the only side still on course for a Grand Slam, though they will face fierce competition from reigning U20 world champions France, who will be intent on erasing the four-point gap between the sides before leaving Cork.

