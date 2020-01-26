This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hearts end 10-match winless run to deliver blow to Rangers' title hopes

A big boost for Celtic today at Tynecastle.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 5:11 PM
28 minutes ago 1,870 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4980636
Lewis Moore of Hearts under pressure from Rangers' Borno Barisic.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Lewis Moore of Hearts under pressure from Rangers' Borno Barisic.
Lewis Moore of Hearts under pressure from Rangers' Borno Barisic.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

RANGERS’ HOPES OF denying Celtic a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title were dealt a significant blow at Tynecastle this afternoon.

Despite going in front early in the second half, Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to struggling Hearts.

Although they have the benefit of a game in hand, Rangers now remain four points behind Celtic, who strengthened their grip on top spot with yesterday’s 3-0 home win against Ross County.

A minute into the second half, Ryan Kent gave Rangers the lead against a Hearts side who hadn’t won in their last 10 Scottish Premiership games.

However, the division’s bottom side equalised on 57 minutes when Steven Naismith scored against his former club.

With seven minutes remaining, Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce scored the winner on his Hearts debut following his move from Burton Albion on Friday.

While Hearts remain at the foot of the table, a point behind Hamilton Academical, the win is a huge boost to the survival prospects of Daniel Stendel’s side, who hadn’t tasted victory in a league game since 9 November.

Elsewhere today in the Scottish top flight, former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy picked up the man-of-the-match award in his home league debut after helping St Mirren to a goalless draw against Aberdeen. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie