Hearts end 10-match winless run to deliver blow to Rangers' title hopes

Lewis Moore of Hearts under pressure from Rangers' Borno Barisic.

RANGERS’ HOPES OF denying Celtic a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title were dealt a significant blow at Tynecastle this afternoon.

Despite going in front early in the second half, Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat away to struggling Hearts.

Although they have the benefit of a game in hand, Rangers now remain four points behind Celtic, who strengthened their grip on top spot with yesterday’s 3-0 home win against Ross County.

A minute into the second half, Ryan Kent gave Rangers the lead against a Hearts side who hadn’t won in their last 10 Scottish Premiership games.

However, the division’s bottom side equalised on 57 minutes when Steven Naismith scored against his former club.

With seven minutes remaining, Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce scored the winner on his Hearts debut following his move from Burton Albion on Friday.

While Hearts remain at the foot of the table, a point behind Hamilton Academical, the win is a huge boost to the survival prospects of Daniel Stendel’s side, who hadn’t tasted victory in a league game since 9 November.

Elsewhere today in the Scottish top flight, former Cork City defender Conor McCarthy picked up the man-of-the-match award in his home league debut after helping St Mirren to a goalless draw against Aberdeen.

