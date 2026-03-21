Cavan's Oisin McEntee scores winner as Hearts regain some control at the top

Hearts 1

Dundee 0

CAVAN’S OISIN McENTEE headed a crucial late goal as Hearts reasserted themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win over Dundee.

On a tense day at Tynecastle, the Jambos looked in danger of dropping points for the second weekend running following their deflating 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock last Saturday.

Aided by the return to action of key duo Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin after injury lay-offs however, the leaders eventually eked out the goal their play merited to keep themselves clear of both Rangers and Celtic, who visit Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers are currently 1-0 up against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

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McEntee was among five changes to the Hearts team. The breakthrough eventually came in the 77th minute when the centre-back rose at the back post to head Marc Leonard’s free-kick powerfully beyond McCracken, who got a hand to it.

Hearts were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Kent received a second yellow card for a foul on Charlie Reilly but they held firm.

Ladies and gentlemen, Oisin McEntee 👏



Today's match winner spoke to Hearts TV following the Jambos' 1-0 win against Dundee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6qtktidV7O — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) March 21, 2026

“It was a brilliant day, it was really enjoyable,” McEntee told Hearts TV afterwards.

“You seen Tynecastle rocking at the end there, it’s just something special. It was brilliant to play in that game.

“It was obviously a tough game for the first 70 minutes, we get the goal and then we feel a little bit more comfortable. I think to a man, everyone was excellent.”

On his third goal of the season, the 25-year-old added: “That was definitely the most enjoyable one.

“I think the game was in the melting pot at that point and this season, once we go a goal or two up, we’re a very hard team to break down. We were comfortable defending that last 10 minutes.”

- With reporting from Emma Duffy