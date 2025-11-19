Watch: Hallgrimsson's dressing room speech - 'Focus on those people who have helped you'

THE FAI HAVE released a video of Ireland Heimir Hallgrimsson speaking to Ireland’s in the dressing room after their 3-2 win over Hungary on Sunday.

"Take time to thank the people who've supported you on this journey..." 🥹



We recommend you take three minutes of your day to watch Heimir Hallgrímsson's post-match team-talk in the dressing room. All the feels. 💚 pic.twitter.com/Snc8e2ULQr — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 18, 2025

The head coach advises the squad to “look back at who has supported us on the journey”.

He makes the point that players will be deluged with messages from people who now want to “be friends” with them in times of success, but to remember who supported them before this past tumultuous week.

He says this victory, and qualifying for the World Cup play-offs in March, give the players a chance to grow and develop more.

“You have produced a moment, an environment, of unimaginable growth. It’s always going to be a bigger, bigger test ahead of you,” he says

“You’ve created this. You’ve actually made this the moment now. I know everything about the nation, you lift the nation, everybody is sky high.

“But if you think about you guys, and the possibilities this moment can create for you guys in the future . . .

“You will have a lot of text messages from friends. Everybody would like to be your friend now. At this moment we should look back, who has supported us on the journey. Focus on those people who have helped you along the way, who have supported you along the way . . .”

Hallgrímsson’s men will now travel to face one of four Pot 2 teams in the play-off semi-final: Poland, Wales, the Czech Republic, or Slovakia.

The semi-finals take place on 26 March, with the finals on 31 March.

The draw for the playoffs take place at 12pm on Thursday in Zurich.