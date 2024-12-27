Henderson wins clash against Mullins with Sir Gino at Kempton

SIR GINO PUT up a scintillating display to see off Ballyburn in a much-anticipated clash for the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park.

For the second time in two days, the Grade Two contest threw up a mouthwatering clash between two superstars from the powerhouse yards of Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins.

And as was the case in the Christmas Hurdle, in which Constitution Hill saw off Lossiemouth, top honours went to Seven Barrows – and in some style, too.

Advertisement

Sir Gino, so impressive when deputising for Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on his seasonal reappearance, was the well-backed 8-13 favourite to make a winning debut over the larger obstacles under Nico de Boinville.

Trainer Nicky Henderson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ballyburn, a triple Grade One-winning novice hurdler last season and close to foot-perfect on his chasing debut at Punchestown last month, was a 7-4 chance in the hands of Paul Townend.

The big two dominated for much of the two-mile contest, with Ballyburn initially holding sway before De Boinville gave Sir Gino his head and allowed him to stride on racing down the back straight.

WOW! 🤩



A spectacular chase debut by Sir Gino who lands the Grade 2 @Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase in fine fashion 💫 @kemptonparkrace @sevenbarrows | @NdeBoinville pic.twitter.com/TnckrlMszt — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 27, 2024

Ballyburn did his best to stay in the race, but Sir Gino kept coming out on top in the jumping stakes and found a gear Ballyburn simply could not live with shortly after the home turn.

Sir Gino had the race in safe-keeping provided he safely negotiated the final fence and he did just that to seal a hugely impressive seven-and-a-half-length verdict.