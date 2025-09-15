Henry Shefflin becomes manager of Kilkenny U20s

HENRY SHEFFLIN has been confirmed as the new manager of Kilkenny U20 hurlers.

The Shamrocks Ballyhale man was ratified this evening.

Brian Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Coach/Selector, Sean Kelly (St Martin’s) – Head Coach, Richie O’Neill (Graigue Ballycallan) – Coach/Selector, James Gittens (Dicksboro) – Coach/Selector, Nathen Culleton (James Stephens) – Strength & Conditioning Coach, Stephen Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Goalkeeping Coach and Fergal Brennan (O’Loughlin Gaels) – Performance Analysis have also been ratified as part of his management team.

After being part of 10 All-Ireland successes, the Cats legend announced his retirement in 2015.

The 45-year-old has previously managed Ballyhale Shamrocks, the Thomastown intermediate team and the Galway senior hurling team, leaving the latter role in July 2024 after three seasons in charge.

Shefflin, who has also worked as an analyst for The Sunday Game since retiring, succeeds Mark Dowling, whose three-year stint ended following a loss to Tipperary in the All-Ireland final.