Here are the 4 teams Ireland could meet in the World Cup playoff semi-finals
IRELAND HAVE a better idea of who they might face in the World Cup playoffs after the final round of group qualifiers tonight.
Wales’ emphatic victory over North Macedonia consigned the Boys in Green to Pot 3 and ensures they will play their semi-final away from home.
Joining Ireland in Pot 3 are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.
Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men will travel to face one of four Pot 2 teams in the semi-final: Poland, Wales, the Czech Republic, or Slovakia.
Meanwhile, the confirmed Pot 1 teams following tonight’s qualifiers are: Italy, Denmark, Turkey and Ukraine.
Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland make up Pot 4.
Ireland will face either a Pot 1 or Pot 4 team if they reach the final.
The semi-finals take place on 26 March, with the finals on 31 March.
The draw for the playoffs take place at 12pm on Thursday in Zurich.
