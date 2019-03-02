This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic book Scottish Cup semi-final spot as Lennon tastes victory against former club

Second-half goals from Forrest and Brown saw off Hibernian.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 8:25 PM
James Forrest celebrates after scoring for Celtic.
Image: Graham Stuart
James Forrest celebrates after scoring for Celtic.
James Forrest celebrates after scoring for Celtic.
Image: Graham Stuart

CELTIC REMAIN ON course to complete a Scottish Cup three-in-a-row for the first time in the club’s history.

Superb second-half goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown gave the defending champions a 2-0 win away to Hibernian in this evening’s quarter-final.

It was a sweet return to Easter Road for Celtic boss Neil Lennon, whose tenure as Hibs manager came to an end in January.

Forrest drilled home the opener for the visitors just after the hour-mark, before Brown doubled their lead on 75 minutes with a ferocious strike of his own. 

Meanwhile, police have opened an investigation after a glass bottle appeared to be thrown from the crowd at Scott Sinclair during the second half.

The bottle, which was retrieved by referee Willie Collum, landed a few yards away from the Celtic attacker as he prepared to take a corner-kick.

“We will review the CCTV footage and work with the appropriate authorities to identify those involved in throwing items onto the pitch,” said a Hibernian FC statement, as reported by the BBC.

“We understand two bottles were thrown, one from each set of supporters. This is entirely unacceptable and puts players and others at risk.

“The match was a good game, played in a great spirit, but unfortunately yet again the headlines will be around this kind of unacceptable conduct.”

Celtic, who have reached the last four of the Scottish Cup for the fifth consecutive year, are the first team to book their semi-final place for this season.

In tomorrow’s quarter-finals, Aberdeen play host to Rangers and Dundee United are at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Partick Thistle will have home advantage against Hearts on Monday night.

