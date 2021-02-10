Highly rated Ireland underage international leaves Man City for Derry on loan

IRELAND UNDERAGE international Joe Hodge has completed a loan switch from Manchester City to Derry.

The 18-year-old has joined the Candystripes on a six-month loan.

Hodge has represented both England and Ireland at underage level, and was a standout player for the Boys in Green during the U17 European Championships in 2019, in addition to starring at the U19 Euros that same year.

The teenage midfielder was born in Manchester, but qualifies to represent Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother.

Hodge earned a professional contract with the Etihad outfit last August, and now is set for the challenge of playing regular senior football.

There is understood to have been plenty of interest in securing Hodge’s services on a temporary basis, with Derry ultimately winning out.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Joe to Derry City,” manager Declan Devine said.

“Of course Joe is just 18 years old and this will be his first venture into senior football.

“We want to help him evolve and to enjoy this opportunity. I’m hoping that his spell with Derry City will play some small part in the youngster fulfilling his potential.

“I’d like to thank Manchester City for their assistance in getting the deal done and assure them we will look after the lad.

“It looks like a really good signing for the Candystripes and one that seems sure to go down really well with local fans.”