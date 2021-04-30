Honeysuckle and Blackmore claim Punchestown Champion Hurdle with dominant performance

HONEYSUCKLE CAPPED AN amazing campaign when taking her unbeaten record to 12 in the Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead’s remarkable mare followed up her victory at Cheltenham with another convincing display in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Asked to go and win the race after jumping the second-last flight, Honeysuckle soon put daylight between herself and her rivals.

Her supporters had a slight scare coming to the last when the 4-7 favourite steadied going into it, giving Sharjah a chance to catch her.

However, she pulled away again on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths. Epatante was 10 lengths away in third in a repeat of the positions in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Honeysuckle going from strength to strength, this time claiming the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle



1 Honeysuckle 4/7F



2 Sharjah 9/1



3 Epatante 9/2



Watch #ptown21 on @rte2 and @rteplayer #rteracing pic.twitter.com/s0LemIV03f — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 30, 2021