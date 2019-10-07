This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He won't be back in 2019': Lloris out for the rest of the year after horror injury, says Deschamps

France manager Didier Deschamps confirmed Lloris would be sidelined for the next few months.

By AFP Monday 7 Oct 2019, 3:24 PM
48 minutes ago 1,467 Views 1 Comment
The French goalkeeper was stretchered off at the AMEX on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Image: Gareth Fuller

TOTTENHAM GOALKEEPER HUGO Tottenham Lloris will “almost certainly” be out of action for the rest of the year after his horror injury at the weekend, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

“It is difficult to say exactly how long he will not be available,” said Deschamps as France players gathered for their next Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland on Friday and Turkey three days later.

“What matters to us right now is that he will not be with us for this round of games or for the next.”

France face Albania and Moldova in November. Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal of Spurs’ 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday, dropping a cross before falling backwards and landing badly.

The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.

“Almost certainly, he won’t be back on the pitch in 2019,” said Deschamps.

Steve Mandanda will take over in goal for France against Iceland while Paulo Gazzaniga, who replaced Lloris on Saturday, is likely to continue in the role for struggling Spurs.

- © AFP, 2019

