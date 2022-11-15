Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 November 2022
Advertisement

I can’t retire until I fight Anthony Joshua – Tyson Fury

Negotiations for an all-British blockbuster later this year broke down last month.

1 hour ago 912 Views 1 Comment
Tyson Fury (file pic).
Tyson Fury (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TYSON FURY says it would be a “travesty” if he does not secure a fight against domestic rival Anthony Joshua before either of the pair hang up their gloves for good.

Fury, who has retired or threatened to retire on multiple occasions, is in training to face Derek Chisora for a third time at Tottenham on 3 December.

The 34-year-old threw out a direct challenge to Joshua in September but negotiations between the two fighters’ respective promotional teams eventually broke down.

Fury told the High-Performance Podcast: “I don’t think I can retire today. I need the Joshua fight. We have been trying to make that fight for years.

“It’s the fight that people want to see. It’s the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan.”

Fury indicated he is likely to struggle to call time on his career given the constant prospect of new challenges, starting with a projected unification showdown with Oleksandr Usyk earlier next year.

A new generation of British rivals, headed by Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois, are also beginning to stake their claims to a shot at the reigning WBC champion.

“For the last four or five years, there has been this three-headed monster: me, Wilder, Joshua,” Fury continued.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Joshua and Wilder have been slain, and I’m the last one standing. All of a sudden, you’ve got some new people coming up now – Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Usyk’s gate-crashed the party.

“Now there’s a load of new blood that wasn’t there five years ago and it’s like, ‘can you beat this person?’

“But I think it would be an absolute dying travesty if me and Joshua didn’t fight in this era.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie