IABA announces Nike partnership ahead of World Boxing Championships

THE IRISH ATHLETIC Boxing Association [IABA] has announced a “game-changing multi-year partnership” with global sportswear brand Nike.

IABA international athletes will wear the iconic Nike swoosh up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The collaboration comes ahead of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool from 4-14 September.

“This exciting partnership, with a true global brand icon really demonstrates the world class reputation of our athletes,” said IABA CEO Gary Stewart.

“That our Nike partnership has its first outing during our World Boxing Championships is perfect timing.

“This is as unprecedented partnership for the IABA, and speaks to our new direction in terms of brand, identity and commercial relationships. The 2026 athleisure apparel will have retail availability over the coming months, deepening existing markets for boxing wear, and widening visibility for the IABA and Nike Boxing both in Ireland and globally.”

Eddie Brown, President of Athlete Performance Solutions, added that “opportunities like this do not come around very often” and hailed “an incredibly exciting relationship”.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) is excited to announce a game-changing multi-year partnership with global giant Nike, the world's biggest sportswear brand.



This collaboration marks a milestone, and means IABA international boxers will wear the iconic Nike swoosh, in… pic.twitter.com/99SisdfUDe — IABA (@IABABOXING) September 1, 2025

World Championship team co-captains Adam Hession and Aoife O’Rourke also welcomed the landmark partnership.

“The quality of the kit is unbelievable and the detail is amazing. I can’t wait to wear the swoosh in the ring,” said Hession. “It will be an honour to wear Nike kit at the World Boxing Championship opening ceremony – when it will be seen by thousands of people.”

Advertisement

O’Rourke added: “Being comfortable in what you wear and how it looks helps performance massively. It’s important to know you’re at the top of your game when stepping in to the ring, and having a top-class kit contributes to that.

“Nike is the best boxing kit in the world.”

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, of Enniskerry BC, Wicklow.

54kg Jenny Lehane of DCU Boxing Club, Dublin.

57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family Golden Gloves BC Belfast.

60kg Zara Breslin of Tramore BC, Waterford.

65kg Grainne Walsh of St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin.

70kg Lisa O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon.

75kg Aoife O’Rourke of Castlerea BC, Co. Roscommon. (Team co-captain)

50kg Louis Rooney of Star BC, Belfast

55kg Patsy Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar Co. Westmeath.

60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Co. Galway. (Team co-captain)

65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Co. Leitrim.

70kg Matthew McCole of Illies Golden Glove BC Co. Donegal

75kg Gavin Rafferty of Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

80kg Kelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal BC, Co. Waterford

85kg Brian Kennedy of St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry Co. Offaly

90kg Jack Marley of Monkstown BC, Dublin

90+kg Martin McDonagh of Galway BC.