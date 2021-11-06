Dublin's Ian Garry makes his UFC debut in Madison Square Garden tonight

Garry arrives in the UFC with a perfect 7-0 record. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

DUBLINER IAN GARRY is hoping to be the toast of New York when he makes his UFC debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The unbeaten Portmarnock welterweight is a heavy favourite to beat Jordan Williams (9-5) when they open the prelim card at UFC 268.

Garry, 23, got the UFC call on the back of a pro record of seven wins from seven, culminating in him winning the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight championship earlier this summer.

In the build-up to his debut, BT Sport caught up with Garry in Central Park this week for a 25-minute chat on his journey to this point and why, as his nickname suggests, he believes he is ‘The Future’: