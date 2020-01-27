League Two loan switch for Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor

Ian Lawlor (right) warms up alongside Darren Randolph before Ireland's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to Georgia.

LEAGUE TWO CLUB Scunthorpe United have signed goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on loan until the end of the season.

The Dubliner makes the temporary move from Doncaster Rovers, to whom he remains contracted until the summer of 2021.

Lawlor has made 85 first-team appearances for Doncaster — who are currently in 10th place in League One — since joining the club from Manchester City in 2017.

However, opportunities for the 25-year-old have been limited recently due to the form of Seny Dieng, whose contribution has helped to ensure that no other League One team has conceded fewer goals this season.

“Ian needs game time so this is an opportunity for him to go and look to get some minutes under his belt, which is important to keep him ticking over and keep him sharp,” said Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore.

“We have a recall clause so we can bring him back if needed. He has had to be patient this season but he is a big part of our plans and we feel this is a loan which will benefit him and us.”

Sitting in 15th place in League Two, Scunthorpe have been searching for a goalkeeper since Jake Eastwood was recalled by parent club Sheffield United earlier this month.

Lawlor is a former Republic of Ireland U21 international. Although he hasn’t been capped at senior level, he was included in the squad on several occasions during Martin O’Neill’s reign as manager.

