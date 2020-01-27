This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 27 January, 2020
League Two loan switch for Irish goalkeeper Ian Lawlor

Doncaster Rovers have sent the Dubliner to Scunthorpe United for the remainder of the season.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jan 2020, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 1,469 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4981205
Ian Lawlor (right) warms up alongside Darren Randolph before Ireland's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to Georgia.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ian Lawlor (right) warms up alongside Darren Randolph before Ireland's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to Georgia.
Ian Lawlor (right) warms up alongside Darren Randolph before Ireland's 2018 World Cup qualifier at home to Georgia.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEAGUE TWO CLUB Scunthorpe United have signed goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on loan until the end of the season.

The Dubliner makes the temporary move from Doncaster Rovers, to whom he remains contracted until the summer of 2021.

Lawlor has made 85 first-team appearances for Doncaster — who are currently in 10th place in League One — since joining the club from Manchester City in 2017.

However, opportunities for the 25-year-old have been limited recently due to the form of Seny Dieng, whose contribution has helped to ensure that no other League One team has conceded fewer goals this season.

“Ian needs game time so this is an opportunity for him to go and look to get some minutes under his belt, which is important to keep him ticking over and keep him sharp,” said Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore.

“We have a recall clause so we can bring him back if needed. He has had to be patient this season but he is a big part of our plans and we feel this is a loan which will benefit him and us.”

Sitting in 15th place in League Two, Scunthorpe have been searching for a goalkeeper since Jake Eastwood was recalled by parent club Sheffield United earlier this month.

Lawlor is a former Republic of Ireland U21 international. Although he hasn’t been capped at senior level, he was included in the squad on several occasions during Martin O’Neill’s reign as manager.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

