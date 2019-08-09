This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway minor hurling captain cleared to play in All-Ireland final

Ian McGlynn has had his semi-final red card overturned.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 9 Aug 2019, 2:21 PM
20 minutes ago 644 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4759277
Ian McGlynn tackles Wexford's Luke Kavanagh in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ian McGlynn tackles Wexford's Luke Kavanagh in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.
Ian McGlynn tackles Wexford's Luke Kavanagh in the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY MINOR HURLING captain Ian McGlynn has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny on 18 August. 

The centre-back was shown a red card following an off the ball incident early in the second-half of their semi-final win over Wexford.

Galway appealed the red card and after going in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC), the alleged infraction of striking with a hurley with minimal force was found not proven. 

Elsewhere, Laois forward Aaron Dunphy will miss the first game of the 2020 Leinster SHC after he was slapped with a one-match ban for his red card against Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Finally, Donegal maoir uisce Gary Boyle was served with a withdrawal of his sideline privileges for one inter-county championship match after he was found guilty of “unofficial entry onto the field of play” during their Super 8s clash with Kerry in Croke Park. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie