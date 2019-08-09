Galway minor hurling captain cleared to play in All-Ireland final

GALWAY MINOR HURLING captain Ian McGlynn has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny on 18 August.

The centre-back was shown a red card following an off the ball incident early in the second-half of their semi-final win over Wexford.

Galway appealed the red card and after going in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC), the alleged infraction of striking with a hurley with minimal force was found not proven.

Elsewhere, Laois forward Aaron Dunphy will miss the first game of the 2020 Leinster SHC after he was slapped with a one-match ban for his red card against Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Finally, Donegal maoir uisce Gary Boyle was served with a withdrawal of his sideline privileges for one inter-county championship match after he was found guilty of “unofficial entry onto the field of play” during their Super 8s clash with Kerry in Croke Park.

