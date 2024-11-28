World No.2 Swiatek suspended one month for positive doping test

FRENCH OPEN CHAMPION Iga Swiatek escaped with a one-month suspension for a positive doping test after convincing the International Tennis Integrity Agency that it had not been intentional, the ITIA announced on Thursday.

Poland’s Swiatek tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024 but the ITIA accepted that the positive test was caused by contamination.

