Former Athlone goalkeeper wins CAS appeal against FAI ban for alleged match-fixing

FORMER ATHLONE TOWN goalkeeper Igors Labuts has today won an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss charges of match-fixing imposed by the FAI.

The FAI handed Labuts a one-year ban from all football-related activity on 7 September 2017, after suspicious betting patterns were noticed surrounding a League of Ireland first division game between Athlone and Longford Town on 29 April 2017.

Labuts played in goal in that game, which Athlone lost 3-1, and the FAI charged him with breaching rules pertaining to bringing the game into disrepute, manipulating matches, and betting/gambling.

Labuts maintained his innocence, but lost an appeal to the FAI Appeals Committee, and lost again when he challenged their decision.

He then took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, where he was represented by PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly; Stephen McGuinness and Ollie Cahill, Secretary and Player Executive of the PFAI respectively; and barristers Patrick Marron and Paul McGarry.

A hearing took place in Lausanne, Switzerland, where a three-person CAS panel listened to submissions of evidence from both sides and reviewed video footage of goals conceded by Labuts in the game.

Uefa’s s Betting Fraud Detection system alerted the FAI to irregular betting patterns around the Athlone/Longford game in question on three specific markets: that there would be at least two goals scored in the first half, that four goals would be scored in total, and that Athlone would lose by two clear goals.

Part of the FAI’s case against Labuts rested on video footage of goals conceded by Labuts in the 40th and 93rd minutes of the game, the first of which was a direct free-kick and the second a shot from open play.

Labuts argued that the errors committed in conceding these goals were not deliberate, and that he had done everything in his power to prevent the ball going into the back of the net.

Among the FAI’s pieces of evidence was a witness statement by Damien Richardson, dated 27 June 2017, which provided expert testimony on Labuts’ and Athlone’s performance.

CAS ruled that this statement did not prove malicious intent on Labuts’ part, and did not prove Labuts’ was solely responsible for the concession of the game’s final goal in injury time.

CAS cited the following excerpt from Richardon’s statement in support of their decision.

“It is my opinion that due to the distinctly poor quality of coaching and management allied to the inferior individual proficiency on behalf of the players, it is quite difficult to ascertain whether the many errors committed in the latter stages of the games concerned are deliberate and malicious or of merely manifestations of inadequacy and fatigue…The final goal at Longford is one that proved most controversial.

“I would have a better idea of the truth in this moment if the camera had been on the other side of the pitch therefore giving a more open picture of the player’s body movements.

“Giving the lack of technical merit in the game itself, it is hard to define accurately the reasoning behind the player’s actions.

“But I would question why he did not simply head, rather than try to volley, a ball at such height. The Athlone Town back four do not play as a unit and the two centre-halves are like ships passing in the night, while the full-backs would at times require a mobile phone to instigate verbal contact with their own centre-halves.”

The CAS panel ruled that they were not satisfied the evidence presented proved Labuts was involved in manipulating the result, saying his errors showed “no sufficient proof to suggest that he was deliberately inadequate in order to influence the match in a certain way.”

Citing the initial report from Uefa’s Betting Fraud Detection System, the panel did rule that the result of the game was manipulated.

CAS upheld Labuts’ appeal, and set aside the sanction imposed by the FAI in November 2018.

The FAI have been ordered to pay 3,000 Swiss Francs to contribute to Labuts’ legal costs.

“From the point of view of the player and the PFAI, this is a vindication after nearly three years of fighting and three defeats at FAI level”, said solicitor Stuart Gilhooly.

The FAI have been contacted for comment.