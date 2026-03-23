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Igor Tudor learned of father’s death after Tottenham’s defeat on Sunday

Assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in to fulfil post-match media duties.
6.15pm, 23 Mar 2026

TOTTENHAM INTERIM BOSS Igor Tudor is mourning the death of his father Mario.

Tudor was unable to fulfil his media commitments after Spurs’ damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat to relegation rivals Nottingham Forest due to a bereavement to an immediate family member.

It meant Tottenham assistant Bruno Saltor stepped in and the Spaniard declined to give away any details on Tudor’s “family issue”.

Juventus announced on Monday their former player and manager was grieving the death of his father.

“Juventus stands with Igor Tudor and his family at this difficult time. Juventus joins in mourning the passing of his father,” a club statement read.

The Press Association understands Tudor discovered the news about his father after full-time.

Saltor said at the time: “It’s a personal family issue and obviously it’s a difficult moment for him. I’m just trying to support the best way we can.”

A statement by Tottenham on Monday read: “Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Igor Tudor’s father Mario.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Igor and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Relegation-threatened Spurs are without a fixture for three weeks and return to action away to Sunderland on April 12.

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