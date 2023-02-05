Il Etait Temps times it right, as Facile Vega disappoints at Leopardstown

IL ETAIT Temps was a shock winner as Facile Vega finished last of all in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Both horses are trained by Willie Mullins, but it was Facile Vega who was widely expected to triumph as the 4-9 favourite.

He faded quickly out of it after turning for home, however, whereas his stablemate was able to accelerate under Danny Mullins to stun onlookers with a nine-and-a-half-length success at 14-1.

There had been drama earlier on, too, when one-time Derby favourite High Definition parted company with JJ Slevin.

Mullins said: “They went a mad pace in front and it cost the favourite, I think.

We’ll probably just have to ride him like a racehorse rather than a machine the next time.

“Joseph’s (O’Brien) horse (High Definition) wasn’t able to jump at that pace and he paid the penalty.

“I was worried when I saw the pace going past the winning post first time, I said they can’t keep this up.

“Then they jumped the two hurdles down the side and going around by the reservoir I turned to David Casey and said ‘these two are going to break each other’s heart’.

“High Definition lost his rider and I thought Paul (Townend) could get a breather into our fella but he didn’t get a breather.

“That was what I was worried about here the last day, that he took off going to that hurdle and used himself up.

“We’ll probably just have to ride him like a racehorse rather than a machine the next time because that’s what Paul did today, he rode him like a machine rather than a racehorse.

“We’ll change tactics on him the next day and hopefully he’ll be back to what he is.

“Not taking away from the winner, he’s a very good horse. He’s just got to get his jumping right, he made a mistake at the first again today. He’s a Grade One horse.

“I’ve always thought a lot of him, but he just has to get his jumping right. He got a very cute ride from Danny as well.

“He knew what was going to happen and he just popped him in behind and said ‘I’ll let the two in front have their battle and see if we can pick up the pieces afterwards’ and he surely did.

“They just went too fast in front, the pace was wrong, and Danny had his fractions right.”

Advertisement

Adding more on Facile Vega, Mullins said: “We’ll go to Cheltenham. High Definition’s jumping was always suspect and I think Paul didn’t want him in front of him.

“You saw what happened with Lossiemouth yesterday and Paul just had that in the back of his mind going out today.

“All our horses are well entered up and Il Etait Temps will be in the Ballymore as well.”

Elsewhere, Gentleman De Mee reversed the form with Blue Lord to land the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old was a 15-2 shot in the Grade One for Willie Mullins and Danny Mullins, who was deputising for the injured Mark Walsh after he was stood down following a fall in the opening race.

Blue Lord was the 1-4 favourite after trouncing stablemate Gentleman De Mee by 41 lengths when the pair last met in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase after Christmas – but this time it was the latter who triumphed by an easy seven lengths.

Mullins said: “I was disappointed with Blue Lord. It’s fantastic for Gentleman De Mee and great for Danny. I thought Danny was very brave on him and he was asking him everywhere the whole way down the back.

“The horse was loving it and responding to him. I thought it was a terrific performance. I was very happy with his last bit of work the other morning, I thought it was as good a gallop as I’ve ever seen him do.

“Things didn’t go right for him at Christmas, possibly a little bit of drier ground here played to his strengths rather than Blue Lord’s.

“Blue Lord had a very hard race at Christmas and Paul (Townend) thought that might have had an effect, but I think maybe it was just the change of ground.

“He was a very good novice but was just disappointing at Christmas. We forget about horses very quickly in this game. He proved today that he’s still there.”

Finally, Mighty Potter was a straightforward winner of the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at Leopardstown for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell.

The even-money favourite raced near the head of the field of six throughout and was easily able to pull clear when asked around the final bend.

Comfortably ahead at the last fence, the six-year-old only pulled further away to prevail by eight and a half lengths from Adamantly Chosen.

In doing so he backed up his Grade One victory in the Drinmore Chase and gave Russell a first top-level triumph since he called a temporary halt to his retirement.

Elliott said: “He’s a good horse and we’ve got a few nice novice chasers.

“Jack (Kennedy) was full of confidence after the last day. We watched the race together and he was happy that Davy let him roll on when he did.

“The further he goes, he drops his head, gets low and gallops.

“I was a bit nervous. I thought we’d win the first but we were a bit unlucky, got a bit far back.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“A few of our big shots yesterday didn’t run and he was kind of our first real one that had to win.

“He’s settling better now, before he was keen. I love that when he gets to the front he spits it out and from the last to the line he drops his head and gallops.”

Coral make Mighty Potter the 6-4 favourite for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and Elliott confirmed that will be the target – with Kennedy hopefully recovered from his broken leg and available to ride.

The trainer said: “The Turners is definitely where he’s going and hopefully this man beside me (Kennedy) gets the OK to be back riding him. If he doesn’t Davy is there, but we’re hoping this man is back.”

Mighty Potter was pulled up in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival, but Elliott has no fears about returning to Prestbury Park.

He added: “He’s a stronger horse now. He left his hind legs in a hurdle that day and Jack didn’t knock him around.

“We probably should have pulled him up straight away, but he said he’d jump another hurdle or two to get his confidence.”

Mighty Potter was a second Grade One winner of the weekend for Elliott, with Gerri Colombe having landed the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase over a similar trip at Sandown on Saturday.

The duo will not be clashing in the Turners though, with Gerri Colombe favourite for the three-mile Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

Elliott said: “He’s (Mighty Potter) probably a quicker horse than Gerri Colombe, but Gerri’s not bad either.

“I thought he was brilliant yesterday. He’s like a child’s pony at home, he’s so laid back.

“He was foot perfect, except for one, and we’ll go straight for the Brown Advisory now with him. I think the race will be made for him.”

Russell added that the prospect of riding Mighty Potter was instrumental in persuading him to return to the saddle, saying: “It’s a relief to have won on him.

“It was days like this that brought me back.

“I’m very grateful to all the lads for asking me and to all the owners who have supported me – it’s fantastic.”