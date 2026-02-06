More Stories
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s absence is a blow for England. David Davies/PA
Injury Update

England injury setback as Feyi-Waboso ruled out on eve of Six Nations opener

Feyi-Waboso will miss Saturday’s game against Wales, with Tom Roebuck filling the vacancy on the right wing.
12.24pm, 6 Feb 2026

ENGLAND HAVE SUFFERED a blow on the eve of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out by a leg muscle injury.

Feyi-Waboso failed to complete Thursday’s training session and scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed the explosive 23-year-old will sit out the Allianz Stadium showdown.

Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, with a toe problem keeping him sidelined.

