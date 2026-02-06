The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
England injury setback as Feyi-Waboso ruled out on eve of Six Nations opener
ENGLAND HAVE SUFFERED a blow on the eve of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out by a leg muscle injury.
Feyi-Waboso failed to complete Thursday’s training session and scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed the explosive 23-year-old will sit out the Allianz Stadium showdown.
Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, with a toe problem keeping him sidelined.
