In pics: Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics open with glittering ceremony

THE MILAN-CORTINA Winter Olympics opened on Friday with a glittering ceremony at the San Siro stadium, echoed by celebrations at Games venues across the Italian Alps.

The extravaganza reflected the most geographically widespread Games in history and in a first, the 2,900 athletes paraded in the venues closest to where they will compete, in a bid to minimise travel.

Team Ireland are here!



Proud moment for Ireland's four athletes - as they take part in the Winter Olympic opening ceremony across a number of different venues. pic.twitter.com/XyiTVZHZPm — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 6, 2026

Under tight security, with helicopters buzzing over the San Siro, the curtain went up on the Games in a burst of colour and light.

Overview before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the San Siro Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Athletes also gathered in a more intimate ceremony in snow-covered Cortina, the chic resort 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Milan that is hosting the women’s alpine skiing.

There were also celebrations in Livigno and Predazzo elsewhere in the Italian Alps.

JD Vance and his wife Usha applaud at the start of the Olympic opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The San Siro show began with dancers from the famed Teatro alla Scala’s academy taking centre stage, accompanied by symbols of Italian beauty and design.

The opening scenes also paid tribute to Italy’s rich cultural heritage, with performers wearing outsized heads of the three great masters of Italian opera — Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Gioachino Rossini.

Dancers cast shadows as they perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games at San Siro Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

American diva Mariah Carey took centre stage with the crowd singing along as she performed in a white sequined dress with feathers, singing “Volare” in Italian and “Nothing is Impossible”.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the late Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani, with dozens of models wearing red, green, and white suits honouring his legacy.

A performer prepares for the start of the Olympic opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A video showed Italian President Sergio Mattarella arriving at the stadium on one of the city’s traditional yellow trams driven by Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi.

- Cauldrons -

Two cauldrons will be lit simultaneously — one at Milan’s Arch of Peace and another in Cortina.

The Olympic opening ceremony at San Siro in Milan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Organisers have tried to keep the identity of the final two torchbearers for the ceremony under wraps, but it has been reported that Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni, two of Italy’s most decorated alpine skiers, have been chosen.

US Vice President JD Vance attended the ceremony in the VIP tribune with Mattarella and International Olympic Committee chief Kirsty Coventry.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony under the motto Armonia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Vance held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, praising the organisation of the Games.

There has been anger in Italy over the presence of agents from the US immigration enforcement agency ICE as part of security for the American delegation, even though the Italian government has said the agents will not have any operational role on its soil.

Mariah Carey performs during the Opening Ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hundreds of students from high schools and universities in Milan gathered to protest against ICE.

- Remarkable Vonn -

Earlier Friday, Lindsey Vonn, the biggest star at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, passed a crucial test of her injured knee.

Entertainers perform during the Olympic opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The American skier completed her first training run for the women’s downhill event, despite competing with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

It kept alive the 41-year-old’s hopes of medal glory in Italy.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, centre, attends the Olympic opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Vonn won her only Olympic gold at the Vancouver Games, 16 years ago, but also has two bronze medals.

A top-three placing in Sunday’s final would cap a remarkable comeback from retirement that has been elevated to extraordinary by the injury she suffered in a pre-Olympics race.

Opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Wearing a knee brace, Vonn completed the run at Cortina without apparent difficulty and before skiing, she posted on Instagram: “Nothing makes me happier! No one would have believed I would be here… but I made it!!… I’m not going to waste this chance.”

The Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Asked by reporters after the race if everything was “all good”, Vonn responded simply, “yeah”.

Overview during the opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Competitive action in the figure skating has begun, with defending champions the United States taking an early lead in the team event thanks to world champion ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Great Britain's flagbearer Lilah Fear leads the team to the stage. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The men’s downhill race, one of the prestigious events, kicks off the first full day of action on Saturday.

Mariia Seniuk of Israel during the opening ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu, one of the faces of the 2022 Games in Beijing, launches her bid for triple gold as the women’s slopestyle gets underway at Livigno Snow Park.

– © AFP 2026