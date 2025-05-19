'Bad individual mistakes' causing Shelbourne's decline in form

SHELBOURNE ASSISTANT boss Joey O’Brien was not happy after seeing his side suffer a 1-0 loss to Bohemians on Friday.

The result left the Tolka Park outfit sixth in the table, seven points off leaders Shamrock Rovers after 16 games.

O’Brien, who was standing in for boss Damien Duff on media duties as the former Chelsea star was serving a touchline ban, cited “individual mistakes” as the main reason for the reigning champions’ slump in form.

“Looking at it from the inside, the way we do, seeing how much possession you have, seeing how many chances you created, even the amount of chances we give up in games, there haven’t been many this year,” he said.

“It’s just been bad individual mistakes. And the lads know, if it continues, we’re not going to go where we want to go.”

𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐇𝐒!



Red Card for Mark Coyle!



Huge moment at Dalymount Park! pic.twitter.com/6Cc13ULDir — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 16, 2025

O’Brien was also unimpressed with the officiating during the game. Shels’ chances were hampered by having two players sent off.

Advertisement

Mark Coyle was given his marching orders in the 34th minute, after conceding possession inside his area and preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity by taking down Dayle Rooney.

The visitors were down to nine in the 83rd minute, as Ali Coote was adjudged to have dived and received a second yellow card as a result.

𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝟗 𝐦𝐞𝐧!



Ali Coote shown a second yellow card for a dive in the box and he's off!



Bad to worse for the champions! pic.twitter.com/el2cpRft1e — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 16, 2025

O’Brien described the first red card as a “bad decision by Mark,” but felt the second was harsh.

“I don’t think it is [a red], to be honest. In the first half, a similar decision against [Ross] Tierney, and I think he gave a free out, he said there was contact, it wasn’t a dive because there was a bit of contact, but it wasn’t a penalty.

“I think it’s very similar to Ali’s red. Whether it’s a penalty or not, I’m not sure, but how he’s given a second yellow, it’s a crazy decision.”

O’Brien also believes the turnover of players has impacted Shels’ disappointing season so far.

“I suppose the lads leaving in the summer, it was like sort of the team with the second half of the season, really.

“And then again, this season there’s been a turnover of players. So it’s finding a way.

“But without a doubt, I suppose the standout thing is we weren’t making [the mistakes last year], we weren’t giving up goals that we’ve given up this year.

“You look at a lot of the goals we’ve given up, they’ve been really, really poor from an individual point of view; mistakes, OGs, whatnot. Some mad stuff.

“That probably hasn’t really happened to us over the last few years.”

And if Shelbourne were the league’s biggest overachievers in 2024, Drogheda could lay claim to that status this year.

After needing a playoff to avoid relegation last year, Kevin Doherty’s men have exceeded expectations in 2025.

They were top of the table before results tailed off recently, but still sit three points ahead of the team they face in Tolka tonight.

“They found a style of play and a way of playing that really suits their players, and they’ve had it now over a period of time from the back end of last season, the success they had in the [FAI] Cup.

“The boys obviously bought into it and kept going. They’ve a fairly consistent 11, so they have the combinations and know how they’re playing with each other. They’ve continued on [their end-of-year form] into this season.”