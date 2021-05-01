BE PART OF THE TEAM

Inter beat Crotone to put one hand on Serie A trophy

The hosts were relegated as a result of the loss with four games to play.

By AFP Saturday 1 May 2021, 7:37 PM
Inter celebrate Christian Eriksen's goal.
Image: Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse
Image: Francesco Mazzitello/LaPresse

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN AND Achraf Hakimi scored in the second half as Inter Milan beat Crotone 2-0 to move to the brink of the Serie A title on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side are 14 points ahead of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their first Scudetto since 2010 if the Bergamo side fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Dane Eriksen came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and scored four minutes later, firing home a shot which took a deflection off Crotone defender Lisandro Magallan, from Romelu Lukaku’s lay-off.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out before Hakimi struck a second in injury time.

The match pitted the Serie A leaders against the bottom team who were relegated as a result of the loss with four games to play.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

