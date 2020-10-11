BE PART OF THE TEAM

Idah returns following HSE clearance as five players called up to Ireland squad

Aaron Connolly won’t be back for the trip to Finland, but Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning and Ronan Curtis will travel.

By Ben Blake Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 11:03 PM
58 minutes ago 1,971 Views 1 Comment
Adam Idah training ahead of the Slovakia match.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Adam Idah training ahead of the Slovakia match.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ADAM IDAH WILL return to the Ireland squad for Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League fixture in Helsinki following HSE clearance. 

The Norwich City striker and Brighton forward Aaron Connolly missed the Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia on Thursday, as the pair were deemed close contacts of an FAI staff member who tested positive for Covid-19. 

It has since transpired that the case in question may have been a ‘false positive’ result

Both players along with four others who were later identified as close contacts – John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda and Alan Browne — sat out today’s 0-0 draw with Wales.

And while Idah rejoins the group ahead of the meeting with Finland, Connolly will not. 

In a statement released by the FAI tonight, it was also revealed that four players have been called up to replace the aforementioned quartet. 

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea and Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, who were due to line out for Ireland’s U21s against Italy on Tuesday, have been promoted to the senior set-up. 

They are joined by QPR’s Ryan Manning, who is included for the first time, and Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis. 

Ireland squad to play Finland 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).

Forwards: James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Ben Blake
