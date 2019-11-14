Stephen Kenny’s side are away in Yerevan this afternoon.
Hello and welcome. This afternoon sees Ireland’s U21s continue their bid to qualify for the 2021 European Championships.
Sitting top of Group 1 on 10 points from their first five matches, Stephen Kenny’s side are away to Armenia (kick-off 12pm).
Missing several first-team regulars, there are debuts at this level for Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, Southampton defender Thomas O’Connor and Millwall full-back Danny McNamara.
