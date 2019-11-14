Flag

1 min ago

Hello and welcome. This afternoon sees Ireland’s U21s continue their bid to qualify for the 2021 European Championships.

Sitting top of Group 1 on 10 points from their first five matches, Stephen Kenny’s side are away to Armenia (kick-off 12pm).

Missing several first-team regulars, there are debuts at this level for Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, Southampton defender Thomas O’Connor and Millwall full-back Danny McNamara.