Ireland begin World Cup qualifier with confident win over Canada

AT THE ESTADIO Nacional in Chile, the Ireland Men’s team put in a confident performance at the 2026 Hockey World Cup Qualifier to give themselves the best possible chance of progressing to the main event in Belgium and the Netherlands this coming August.

The game began in frenetic fashion after Canada won two penalty corners in the opening minute. Ireland however kept out both with goalkeeper Jaime Carr expertly defending a rebound from the second set piece.

Sharp passing around the back as well as high pressing though soon saw the Green Machine settle into their work in hot, sunny conditions.

Adam McAllister eventually gave Ireland their first goal with a clever flick past Canadian goalkeeper Ethan McTavish in the opening quarter. Jonathan Lynch then provided the second in the 22nd minute when he tapped in a cross from Ben Walker.

The Green Machine continued to set the tempo in the second half with composed passing around the back, and a third goal was eventually found when Jeremy Duncan shot with his back to goal in creative fashion.

In the 47th minute the Red Caribou managed to get one back from a penalty corner but Lee Cole scored not long after with a sharp drag flick which Zack Coombs just couldn’t keep out.

Jude Nicholson soon tapped one in for Canada who now looked to press much higher with greater intensity — however Cole then clinically put away a penalty stroke and with it the tie to bed.

The last time these sides met in 2019, Ireland Men just missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. However today’s strong start will give head coach Mark Tumilty’s side the best chance to progress from Group B at this qualifier event.

They will then either have to win a semi-final or third vs fourth play-off to secure their first World Cup appearance in eight years.

Player of the Match: Lee Cole

IRELAND: J Carr (GK); J McKee, K Marshall (captain), S Murray, P McKibbin, J Duncan, B Walker, F Gibson, G Williams, A McAllister, A Empey.

Rolling subs: L Witherow, M Nelson, J Lynch, P Brown, L Cole, S Hyland, L Roleston.

CANADA: E McTavish(GK); D Noronha Teixeira, M Sarmento (captain), J Nicholson, B

Panesar, B Guraluik, M Jhamat, S Davis, R Childs, S Cabral, T Harris.

Rolling subs: R Kanwar Dhillon, A Buttar, R Thind, H Loh, K Robinson, H Sidhu, Z Coombs.