'He's matured a lot' - Farrell backs Prendergast for Ireland

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is backing Connacht back row Cian Prendergast to make an impact for his team after handing him a Six Nations debut against France on Thursday.

25-year-old Prendergast will make his Six Nations debut for Ireland as he gets his third Test start in the championship opener at Stade de France.

Blindside flanker Prendergast will start alongside his younger brother, out-half Sam, for the first time on a special occasion for the Kildare family.

Connacht captain Prendergast will combine with Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier in the Irish back row, and Farrell is looking forward to seeing him take his chance.

“We feel he’s matured a lot,” said Farrell of Prendergast, who came off the bench three times for Ireland in November.

“The captaincy is certainly helping him at Connacht as well. Taking the responsibility, I would have thought, just away from himself and being able to channel his thoughts in another way has certainly matured him as a player, that’s for sure.

“We were delighted with how he took his chance in the autumn, because he’s another one who’s been waiting for a big moment.

“He’s been waiting in the wings for a good few years, so his time is now. And yeah, he’s across most things in his game, which he’s pretty good at. Certainly set-piece wise, and his work-rate around the field is pretty impressive.”

Farrell added that it’s a nice moment being able to start the Prendergast brothers alongside each other for the first time.

“It’s lovely,” said the Ireland boss. “You can tell that they try to keep it on the down low in front of all their team-mates but I’m sure behind the scenes, along with their parents, they’re as proud as punch.”

Tadhg Furlong at Ireland training last week.

Among those to miss out on featuring against France is experienced tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, who has been recovering from a calf injury.

Farrell expects Furlong to be fit for next week’s game against Italy.

“I think the right thing to do with Tadhg, for us and for him, is understand what the history has told us,” said Farrell.

“To push hard for this game could have meant that we end up with an egg in our face on both sides in regards to the rest of the competition.

“So we expect Tadhg to be fully fit for the week after.”

While there is major excitement for Cian Prendergast getting his starting chance in such a big game, Munster second row Edwin Edogbo will have to wait for his Ireland debut after missing out on the matchday 23.

Farrell has gone for Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne in the starting second row, with James Ryan set to be sprung from Ireland’s 6/2 bench, which also includes Nick Timoney and Jack Conan.

“He’s still learning,” said Farrell of Edogbo. “You know, letting people taste the environment. We like to get people into the environment as soon as we possibly can to get the experience.

“And obviously Edwin missed that [due to injuries] and there’s an art to be able to get up to speed as far as international rugby is concerned. It would have been a fantastic week for him as far as that’s concerned.

“So he’s had a great week. He’s still finding his feet like a few others.”

Cormac Izuchukwu was another player many people hoped to see included in the squad in Paris, but the Ulster forward is not back to full speed following his recent toe injury.

“Fitness-wise, he’s still trying to find his feet,” said Farrell.

“The couple of hard sessions that we’ve had in Portugal will stand to him.”

Jacob Stockdale gets his first Six Nations start since 2021 as he is preferred to James Lowe on the left wing.

Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing.

“Well, there’s always a debate there, but Jacob deserves it,” said Farrell of that decision.

“He [Stockdale] is back to being himself this year, that’s for sure. I think if you speak to him, he’d be delighted that he’s just simplified things and got down to what he’s good at, and that’s beating people. We’ve seen that plenty, certainly this season.”

With Hugo Keenan having suffered an unfortunate thumb fracture in training at Ireland’s camp in Portugal last weekend, Jamie Osborne will line up at fullback against the French.

Osborne hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder in Ireland’s win over Japan back in November, but Farrell said there are reasons to be confident the Naas man will quickly get back up to speed.

“Knowing his temperament, knowing how diligent he is within his preparation, which is top drawer, by the way,” said Farrell.

“How he’s acted over the last seven or eight days and how he’s performed in training gives you a lot of confidence. There’s no better man.

“I mean, Jacob’s playing well, he deserves his chance on the left wing there. You know, Hugo’s been unbelievably unlucky. He was looking sharp coming back in, I really feel for him to have the thumb injury there.

“But you look at the likes of Jimmy O’Brien or Mack Hansen [both also injured] or others, obviously Hugo, and Jamie’s the one who’s going to fill the spot for us. And yeah, he’s had a shoulder injury, but he’s fit. He’s fit and he’s certainly shown that in the last week.”

There’s another big chance in the Irish front row, with Jeremy Loughman making just his second Test start as his Munster team-mate Michael Milne provides back-up.

Loughman last played for Ireland off the bench in the 2024 Six Nations, but with Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle sidelined with injuries, he starts.

“Everyone who doesn’t get a chance or drops out of the squad is always trying to fight to get back in and be fought hard enough to earn the right to take responsibility in the big game,” said Farrell. “That’s the Six Nations, the opening game, which is here in Paris.

“So it doesn’t really get any bigger than that. It’s a fantastic opportunity, isn’t it?”