Ireland’s World Cup hopes in danger after heavy defeat to Australia

IRELAND’S HOPES OF reaching the second stage of the men’s T20 Cricket World Cup are in major doubt after falling to a 67-run defeat to Australia in Colombo on Wednesday.

Australia made 182-6 at the R. Premadasa stadium after stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat, and then bowled out Ireland – who lost captain Paul Stirling to injury after facing his very first delivery – for just 115.

Josh Inglis was promoted to open in place of injured Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh and made 37 off 17 balls, while Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 45.

Ireland were never truly in the hunt in the face of some disciplined bowling. Nathan Ellis, who had been nursing a hamstring injury in the run-up to the tournament, ripped through Ireland’s top order with two wickets in his first over and they were soon 27-4.

A 46-run sixth wicket stand between Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell offered some Irish resistance, with Dockrell scoring 41 off 29 balls before being stumped by Adam Zampa.

Having already been beaten by Sri Lanka, Ireland must defeat both Oman and Zimbabwe in their final two group matches if they are to have any chance of reaching the Super 8 phase of the competition

Ireland face Oman at 5.30am Irish time on Saturday, also in Colombo.

