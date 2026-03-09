Midfield focus: A void to fill with Ireland's options limited for World Cup play-off

A SEVERE CASE of blind optimism is required to find anything positive from Josh Cullen being ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Czechia.

So, before opening our eyes to the realities of his absence let’s swallow a dose of small mercy. At least Heimir Hallgrímsson has had time to plan without his midfield talisman.

The Republic of Ireland boss enjoyed Christmas with his family at home in Iceland – he became a grandfather for the first time – but when news came through of Cullen’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury the ramifications were clear.

This was the most significant injury of Cullen’s career and it came at the worst possible time, not that Hallgrímsson was considering that solely through the prism of his own situation a few months out from the play-off.

The game is now less than 20 days away but even more distressing for Cullen was how the injury happened a time when he was shining in a struggling Burnley team.

Cullen was embracing his latest challenge in the Premier League and performing in a manner that suggested he would have options there again this summer.

Ireland don’t have a player in that position performing close to the same level.

Using some of the same logic in part one of assessing Ireland’s defensive options, it’s worth noting that Hallgrímsson is also on record as stating that the 2-0 win over Portugal in November was as close to the perfect game he has been in charge of from a tactical standpoint.

The emphasis was on fast turnovers during free play while also utilising set-pieces when they materialised.

You only have to re-watch Troy Parrott’s opener from the corner and then his second just before half-time to see how those combinations worked. Positivity and a willingness to support in attack were also crucial and the sight of Seamus Coleman sprinting forward, screaming at Parrott for a pass as he approaches the edge of the 18-yard box highlighted that front-footed approach.

The striker, of course, ignored Coleman and struck a superb reverse strike through the legs of Rúben Neves as it snuck in at the near post.

That night in Dublin stirred Ireland back into life in the campaign and the set-up in midfield won’t be much different – Jayson Molumby seems like the obvious choice to take Cullen’s place after his own revival during the business end of the qualifying group.

Maintaining as much of the positive vibes is central to Hallgrímsson’s thought process, and there was further good news over the weekend when Will Smallbone returned to action on loan at Millwall after almost five months out with a hamstring injury.

“Some countries, like Denmark, are pissed off to be in the play-offs rather than qualifying directly,” he told the Irish Examiner last month.

“We’re happy with our journey. So it’s just different scenario but momentum can make a difference at this level.”

Alan Browne has not featured for Ireland since 2024 but his stirring form for Middlesbrough during their Premier League promotion could provide a new energy and dynamic.

But will Hallgrímsson view it as too much of a risk?

The only midfielders to feature more than Molumby for Ireland were Cullen, Jack Taylor and Finn Azaz (all five appearances). Maybe if Jason Knight was not injured in November things would be different on that front but Knight was one of many who did not cover himself in glory in the defeat to Armenia in Yerevan.

On the basis it will essentially be a flat back five in defence, does a partnership of Taylor and Molumby, with Chiedozie Obgene and Finn Azaz either side, provide enough defensive support against a Czechia side that know how to create and had the seventh highest xG (19.2 with 18 scored, one place below Spain) throughout qualifying?

Patrick Schick is awaiting results of a scan on a muscle injury but, provided the Bayer Leverkusen striker is fit, he will surely start in attack. He played six of the eight group games, scoring five times to bring his international tally to 24 in 50.

The 6ft 7in Slavia Prague frontman Tomas Chory is another to contend with and if wide man Vaclav Cerny is back in the starting XI after the fallout from the 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands you can be sure he’ll look to add to his country’s high of 40 attempted crosses throughout the campaign.

Ogbene’s lack of football on loan at Sheffield United won’t be an issue, and given that he has been subbed more times than any other Irish player (four times) it’s more likely he is trusted from the start rather than thrown on for the final stages.

Azaz’s passing is key – his dink for Parrott in Budapest was sublime – but his ball-carrying ability from a central position is also perhaps underrated given his 10 dribbles put him on a par with the suspended Festy Ebosele, and Ryan Manning.

Ireland just have to stay in the game entering the final 30 minutes against a country that are unbeaten in their last 17 World Cup/European Championship qualifying matches. Since a 2-1 defeat to Germany in September 2017 they have won 13 times and drawn four times.

Their goals against stats are somewhat skewed by the fact five of the eight they conceded were in a 5-1 hammering away to Croatia. They secured a goalless draw in the return.

However, of those eight goals conceded, seven came after the hour mark and five were between 61-75 minutes.

The make-up of Ireland’s midfield by that stage will be very much dependent on whether they are chasing the game to keep World Cup hopes alive, protecting a precious lead with the prospect of a play-off final in Dublin, or simply remaining resolute with a penalty shootout on the horizon.

Possible midfield:

Jayson Molumby, Jack Taylor, Finn Azaz, Chiedozie Ogbene.