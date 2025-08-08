Ireland earn remarkable last-ball win against Pakistan

IRELAND SECURED a remarkable last-ball win to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at Clontarf today.

Jane Maguire was the hero as she hit a six off her first delivery at the crease to deliver victory for the Irish team, who continue a nine-game winning streak in the format.

Advertisement

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first under some light cloud cover with a strong breeze blowing across the ground.

Having lost the opening T20I by 11 runs on Wednesday, the visitors needed a victory to keep the series alive ahead of the final match at the same venue on Sunday.

Batting more aggressively, Pakistan eventually went on to post 168-6.

The key Irish bowlers were Lara McBride (2-27), Cara Murray (2-33) and Orla Prendergast (1-22), who took her 50th wicket in T20Is for Ireland.

The hosts then scored 171-6 to win by four wickets. The key batters were Orla Prendergast (51), Laura Delany (42) and Player of the Match Rebecca Stokell (34).

But the key moment was the final delivery, and Maguire’s first at the wicket, which was hit for six down the ground to get across the line.

You can view the full scorecard here.