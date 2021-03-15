Win a Six Nations matchday hamper by telling us your best story from going to Ireland v England

THIS WEEK MARKS the three-year anniversary of Ireland winning their most recent Six Nations Grand Slam at a packed Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day.

A truly magical occasion for Irish rugby, but how the world has changed since then.

On Saturday, England arrive in Dublin to face Andy Farrell’s team but there will be a sterile atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium as no fans can attend. With neither side in the hunt for the championship, there’s also just pride to play for.

Ireland supporters outside Twickenham on St Patrick's Day in 2018. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

We’re running the final instalment of ‘Hear The Roar’, a series of articles remembering the good times — in partnership with our Six Nations coverage sponsor William Hill — and we want you to win a great prize by taking part.

Do you have a memorable story about going to a Six Nations match between Ireland and England, either at Twickenham or the Aviva Stadium?

Simply email competitions@the42.ie or comment below with your full name and where you’re from, and tell us all about it — the year, the venue and what made it so memorable.

Those picked to feature in the series will win themselves a Six Nations matchday hamper, which will undoubtedly improve your experience of watching the action on TV.