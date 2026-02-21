More Stories
Jamie Osborne reaches out to score Ireland's fifth and final try. ©INPHO
How did you rate Ireland's players in their double-scores demolition of England?

It was a day to savour for Andy Farrell’s men in London.
5.31pm, 21 Feb 2026

Jamie Osborne

6

Robert Baloucoune

6

Garry Ringrose

6

Stuart McCloskey

6

James Lowe

6

Jack Crowley

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

6

Jeremy Loughman

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Tadhg Furlong

6

Joe McCarthy

6

James Ryan

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Josh van der Flier

6

Caelan Doris

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

For Sheehan, 55'

6

Tom O'Toole

For Loughman, 46'

6

Finlay Bealham

For Furlong, 46'

6

Nick Timoney

For van der Flier, 49'

6

Cian Prendergast

For McCarthy, 62'

6

Craig Casey

For Gibson-Park, 71'

6

Ciarán Frawley

For Ringrose, 54'

6

Tommy O'Brien

For Lowe, 18'

6

Head Coach:

Andy Farrell

6

