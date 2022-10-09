Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 9 October 2022
Ireland drawn with Netherlands and France in nightmare Euro 2024 qualifying draw

Ireland will also face Greece and Gibraltar on the road to Germany 2024.

Gavin Cooney reports from Frankfurt
By Gavin Cooney
The Euro 2024 qualifier draw was made in Frankfurt today.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have been handed a horror draw in qualifying for Euro 2024 today, paired with Netherlands, France, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B. 

Ireland must finish in the top two of the group to qualify automatically, or else hope that their Nations League ranking will be enough to secure themselves a play-off. Those permutations will not be clear until the end of the entire qualification campaign. 

It represents a nightmare draw for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, with France, the world champions, the highest-ranked side in the second pot of the draw per Fifa world rankings. The Dutch were drawn from pot one. 

Greece represent one of the toughest opponents from pot four: they were the second-highest ranked side among those seeds. Gibraltar complete the draw, and were the lowest-ranked side in pot five, which will be of little relief to Stephen Kenny given the difficulty of the draw. 

Elsewhere, Italy will face England in Group C,  Scotland have been paired with Spain, Wales will play Croatia and Northern Ireland have been drawn into Denmark’s group.

 

 

Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw in full 

Group A 

  • Spain
  • Scotland
  • Norway
  • Georgia
  • Cyprus

Group B 

  • Netherlands 
  • France 
  • Republic of Ireland 
  • Greece
  • Gibraltar 

Group C 

  • Italy
  • England
  • Ukraine
  • North Macedonia
  • Malta

Group D

  • Croatia
  • Wales
  • Armenia 
  • Turkey
  • Latvia

Group E 

  • Poland
  • Czech Republic 
  • Albania
  • Faroe Islands
  • Moldova

Group F 

  • Belgium
  • Austria 
  • Sweden
  • Azerbaijan 
  • Estonia 

Group G

  • Hungary
  • Serbia 
  • Montenegro
  • Bulgaria
  • Lithuania

Group H 

  • Denmark
  • Finland 
  • Slovenia
  • Kazakhstan
  • Northern Ireland
  • San Marino

Group I 

  • Switzerland
  • Israel 
  • Romania
  • Kosovo
  • Belarus 
  • Andorra

Group J

  • Portugal 
  • Bosnia 
  • Iceland
  • Luxembourg
  • Slovakia
  • Lichtenstein

 

 

 

 

Qualifying match dates

23–25/03/2023 Matchday One

26–28/03/2023 Matchday Two

16–17/06/2023 Matchday Three

19–20/06/2023 Matchday Four

07–09/09/2023 Matchday Five

10–12/09/2023 Matchday Six

12–14/10/2023 Matchday Seven

15–17/10/2023 Matchday Eight

16–18/11/2023 Matchday Nine

19–21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

