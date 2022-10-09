Ireland drawn with Netherlands and France in nightmare Euro 2024 qualifying draw

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have been handed a horror draw in qualifying for Euro 2024 today, paired with Netherlands, France, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B.
Ireland must finish in the top two of the group to qualify automatically, or else hope that their Nations League ranking will be enough to secure themselves a play-off. Those permutations will not be clear until the end of the entire qualification campaign.
It represents a nightmare draw for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, with France, the world champions, the highest-ranked side in the second pot of the draw per Fifa world rankings. The Dutch were drawn from pot one.
Greece represent one of the toughest opponents from pot four: they were the second-highest ranked side among those seeds. Gibraltar complete the draw, and were the lowest-ranked side in pot five, which will be of little relief to Stephen Kenny given the difficulty of the draw.
Elsewhere, Italy will face England in Group C, Scotland have been paired with Spain, Wales will play Croatia and Northern Ireland have been drawn into Denmark’s group.
Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw in full
Group A
- Spain
- Scotland
- Norway
- Georgia
- Cyprus
Group B
- Netherlands
- France
- Republic of Ireland
- Greece
- Gibraltar
Group C
- Italy
- England
- Ukraine
- North Macedonia
- Malta
Group D
- Croatia
- Wales
- Armenia
- Turkey
- Latvia
Group E
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Albania
- Faroe Islands
- Moldova
Group F
- Belgium
- Austria
- Sweden
- Azerbaijan
- Estonia
Group G
- Hungary
- Serbia
- Montenegro
- Bulgaria
- Lithuania
Group H
- Denmark
- Finland
- Slovenia
- Kazakhstan
- Northern Ireland
- San Marino
Group I
- Switzerland
- Israel
- Romania
- Kosovo
- Belarus
- Andorra
Group J
- Portugal
- Bosnia
- Iceland
- Luxembourg
- Slovakia
- Lichtenstein
Qualifying match dates
23–25/03/2023 Matchday One
26–28/03/2023 Matchday Two
16–17/06/2023 Matchday Three
19–20/06/2023 Matchday Four
07–09/09/2023 Matchday Five
10–12/09/2023 Matchday Six
12–14/10/2023 Matchday Seven
15–17/10/2023 Matchday Eight
16–18/11/2023 Matchday Nine
19–21/11/2023 Matchday 10
COMMENTS (32)