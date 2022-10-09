Ireland drawn with Netherlands and France in nightmare Euro 2024 qualifying draw

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND have been handed a horror draw in qualifying for Euro 2024 today, paired with Netherlands, France, Greece, and Gibraltar in Group B.

Ireland must finish in the top two of the group to qualify automatically, or else hope that their Nations League ranking will be enough to secure themselves a play-off. Those permutations will not be clear until the end of the entire qualification campaign.

It represents a nightmare draw for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, with France, the world champions, the highest-ranked side in the second pot of the draw per Fifa world rankings. The Dutch were drawn from pot one.

Greece represent one of the toughest opponents from pot four: they were the second-highest ranked side among those seeds. Gibraltar complete the draw, and were the lowest-ranked side in pot five, which will be of little relief to Stephen Kenny given the difficulty of the draw.

Elsewhere, Italy will face England in Group C, Scotland have been paired with Spain, Wales will play Croatia and Northern Ireland have been drawn into Denmark’s group.

Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw in full

Group A

Spain

Scotland

Norway

Georgia

Cyprus

Group B

Netherlands

France

Republic of Ireland

Greece

Gibraltar

Group C

Italy

England

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Malta

Group D

Croatia

Wales

Armenia

Turkey

Latvia

Group E

Poland

Czech Republic

Albania

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Group F

Belgium

Austria

Sweden

Azerbaijan

Estonia

Group G

Hungary

Serbia

Montenegro

Bulgaria

Lithuania

Group H

Denmark

Finland

Slovenia

Kazakhstan

Northern Ireland

San Marino

Group I

Switzerland

Israel

Romania

Kosovo

Belarus

Andorra

Group J

Portugal

Bosnia

Iceland

Luxembourg

Slovakia

Lichtenstein

Qualifying match dates

23–25/03/2023 Matchday One

26–28/03/2023 Matchday Two

16–17/06/2023 Matchday Three

19–20/06/2023 Matchday Four

07–09/09/2023 Matchday Five

10–12/09/2023 Matchday Six

12–14/10/2023 Matchday Seven

15–17/10/2023 Matchday Eight

16–18/11/2023 Matchday Nine

19–21/11/2023 Matchday 10