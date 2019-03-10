Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland

IRELAND THEMSELVES HAVE been smiling at some of the concern and panic around their form in this Six Nations.

Drop Johnny Sexton, drop Conor Murray, rip up the game plan, no Plan B, Joe Schmidt is leaving and the players have lost focus, Ireland peaked too soon in 2018, they’ve been figured out, they need to go on the piss.

The suggestions and theories around this Ireland team have abounded in recent weeks, but there is one simple way Schmidt’s team can put the chatter to bed.

Ireland at yesterday's captain's run. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A strong showing on home soil today – where the most recent memories are of Ireland being beaten by England – against France [KO 3pm] would settle things down. It might not silence the longer-term critics of Schmidt’s methods, but a convincing and confident win would change the narrative.

Ireland, as ever, will have been focusing on the factors that produce a performance, rather than the plot devices that everyone else has been spinning around them.

Passing skills will have been attended to, the lineout will likely be boosted by six changes to the pack, the scrum bolstered by the returning Cian Healy and Rory Best, the overall control accentuated by Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton having more game time under their belts.

Simply not repeating the copious handling errors that blighted them in Rome will go a long way towards Ireland finally clicking into the attacking flow that they stress has only marginally eluded them so far in the Six Nations.

A repetition of that slippery-handed performance and les Bleus will tear Schmidt’s side apart. Italy showed their improvement on counter-attack against Ireland at Stadio Olimpico, but France are on another level in this department.

Their Toulouse core of scrum-half Antoine Dupont, out-half Romain Ntamack and fullback Thomas Ramos are comfortable in chaos, although Ireland will be determined to show these Toulousains are less comfortable in the ultra-pressurised demands of playing against one of the best Test teams in the world.

Rory Best will hope to be part of an improved lineout. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With seven changes to his starting team for today, Schmidt has 13 of the XV who beat the All Blacks in November back in situ, with plenty of this side more than familiar with how to turn the screw and ruthlessly expose any opposition weaknesses.

Captain Best’s usual levels of calm leadership will be welcomed back, while caller Iain Henderson, lock partner James Ryan and the springy Peter O’Mahony will be focused on avoiding the potential pitfalls of a dangerous France defensive lineout.

Tadhg Furlong and his front row partners will be cognisant of the grunt in France’s scrum, which now includes 20-year-old tighthead Demba Bamba, but will back themselves to rediscover their destructive scrummaging form of November.

Murray and Sexton’s search for their best form will be fascinating to watch again – they have made body language experts of us all – but the halfbacks will likely benefit from the return of the influential Garry Ringrose at outside centre.

The 24-year-old will have a busy defensive shift with the power of Mathieu Bastareaud and Gael Fickou – they have guile too – in opposition but Ringrose’s footwork and distribution could be key to unlocking Ireland’s best attacking form.

With the glue-like Bundee Aki alongside him, a settled back three of Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Kearney outside, as well as the work-rate of CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier in the back row, Ringrose is part of a very strong Ireland team.

Ireland were in relaxed form yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

France have weapons, that we know, but Ireland’s teamsheet strength should give the home supporters some belief that Schmidt’s side can quell the worries around them with a powerful display in Dublin.

If not, that concern will likely take on a more hysterical edge.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Jack Conan

21. John Cooney

22. Jack Carty

23. Jordan Larmour

France:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damien Penaud

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Gael Fickou

11. Yoann Huget

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)

3. Demba Bamba

4. Felix Lambey

5. Sebastien Vahaamahina

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Arthur Iturria

8. Louis Picamoles

Replacements:

16. Camille Chat

17. Etienne Falgoux

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Paul Willemse

20. Gregory Alldritt

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Anthony Belleau

23. Maxime Medard

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.

