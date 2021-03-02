Ireland to play first home games since 2019 with Belfast series against Great Britain

IRELAND WILL PLAY Great Britain in a three-game series to be held in Belfast this month, representing the first home games for the women’s team since 2019.

The games, which will be uncapped, will be Ireland’s first internationals on home soil since their December 2019 Olympic qualifier.

Earlier this year Ireland recorded two wins, two draws and one loss in a January series of friendlies against Spain in Murcia.

Captain Katie Mullan says the upcoming games will provide some timely preparation ahead of June’s European Championships in Amsterdam, which will also serve as 2022 World Cup qualification, and the Tokyo Olympics in July.

“Given the past 12 months we are really excited to play these international matches at home,” she said.

“The squad has been training hard throughout which showed in our recent matches against Spain.

“They are a strong team and we recorded two wins and two draws out of the five friendlies, putting us in a confident position going into our next block of training.

“These matches against GB will be great preparation for the EuroHockey Championships this summer ahead of travelling to Tokyo.

“As current Olympic gold medallists GB are an experienced and strong team, so this is a really good opportunity for us to put all the training into practice ahead of this summer.”

Viewers in Northern Ireland will be able to watch the games on the BBC Sport NI website and the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ 2 will have live coverage of the 14 March fixture.

Ireland v Great Britain fixtures:

Match 1: Saturday 13 March, 2pm.

Match 2: Sunday 14 March, 5pm.

Match 3: Tuesday 16 March, 3pm.