Ireland hockey star played with broken bone in her wrist in Olympic qualifier win

Roisin Upton suffered the injury but still played a key role in the shootout win.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,476 Views 2 Comments
Roisin Upton celebrates with fans after Sunday's game.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Roisin Upton celebrates with fans after Sunday's game.
Roisin Upton celebrates with fans after Sunday's game.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Roisin Upton has revealed that she played through the pain barrier with a broken bone in her wrist during Sunday’s dramatic qualifier win over Canada that booked their place in next summer’s Olympics.

Limerick native Upton was part of the Irish side that qualified for the Olympics for the first time when they triumphed in a sudden death shootout after the second leg tie in Donnybrook.

Upton was central to the late drama, running out of time with her first effort in the shootout before making amends by scoring in sudden death to ensure that Ireland will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Yet the 25-year-old Limerick native has revealed that she had to battle on despite the injury she had suffered.

“I broke the top of my ulna,” Upton told the Limerick Leader.

“There was just a point in the match where I felt I couldn’t grip my stick properly and my wrist was quite sore, so I’m not too sure if I had a fall or got a bang.

“I am not too sure exactly when, but adrenaline just takes over and I just kept going. I am looking forward to re-watching the game trying to pinpoint when it might have happened.

“After the game, I called in to get drug tested along with the Canadian captain. I just couldn’t open some of the bags, different things and I knew then my wrist was quite sore. I was coming down off the high of winning.”

Upton explained that an x-ray yesterday revealed that she had sustained a fracture and she will be in a cast for the next couple of weeks.

